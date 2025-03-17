Ramzan in Madinah: A celebration of tradition, unity, and community spirit

The city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia embraces Ramzan with a unique blend of cherished traditions, unity, and a deep sense of community.

As the holy month begins, the city comes alive with festive decorations, including crescent moon models, lanterns, and vibrant lights that adorn streets and neighbourhoods, creating a captivating atmosphere that reflects the spiritual significance of the season.

Family bonds are at the heart of Ramzan in Madinah. Residents gather with loved ones to share iftar and suhoor meals, nurturing connections that are especially meaningful during this sacred time.

Elderly members of the community meet at traditional merkaz (local sitting spots) after Taraweeh prayers, engaging in warm conversations and shared laughter that strengthen social ties and preserve the spirit of togetherness.

Neighbourhood stalls play a vital role in bringing Madinah’s Ramzan heritage to life. These simple yet lively stalls line the streets and squares, offering an array of traditional foods, sweets, and beverages. More than just marketplaces, they serve as cherished meeting points where residents and visitors alike gather to enjoy nostalgic games, exchange greetings, and revive treasured memories away from the distractions of modern technology.

Youth also contribute to the city’s vibrant Ramzan spirit by engaging in recreational activities such as football, volleyball, and traditional games. Throughout the city, the cheerful chants of children echo alongside the savoury aromas of Madinah’s famous desserts, adding to the festive ambiance.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has beautifully captured the essence of Ramzan in Madinah, highlighting the enduring customs that define this holy month. From the glow of lanterns to the joy of community gatherings, Madinah’s Ramzan is a testament to the city’s rich heritage and the enduring values of unity, generosity, and celebration.