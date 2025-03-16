Ramzan 2025: Haramain train operates over 3,400 trips

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is operating over 3,400 trips during the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025 — an increase of more than 21 percent compared to 1445 AH.

The expanded service offers over 1.6 million seats, providing a fast, efficient, and comfortable travel option between Makkah and Madinah route, helping ease congestion during the busy pilgrimage season.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to enhance the experience of pilgrims by improving transport services and boosting operational capacity.

The Haramain High-Speed Rail is one of the world’s fastest electric trains, reaching speeds of 300 km/h and using advanced signalling and communication systems.

Launched in 2018 under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, it connects Makkah and Madinah via a 453 km double-track railway, including a 3.75 km link to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The route includes five stations: Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah Main Station, King Abdulaziz Airport Station (the world’s largest airport-linked railway station), and King Abdullah Economic City Station.

The railway operates 35 modern electric trains, each with 417 seats, including business and economy classes, along with onboard cafés and services for people with special needs.

Stations also offer comprehensive facilities such as mosques, shops, restaurants, medical centres, lounges, and transport services, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all passengers.