UNRWA said that the evacuation order by Israeli authorities of middle Gaza has caused the ongoing forced displacement.

Over 150,000 Palestinians have nowhere to go, says UNRWA
Photo: Reuters

Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Thursday said that the over 150,000 Palestinians have nowhere to go amidst the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, media reports said.

“People — young children, women carrying babies, people with disabilities & the elderly– have nowhere to go. They are forced to move again,” the UN aid agency said.

It said that the evacuation order by Israeli authorities of middle Gaza has caused the ongoing forced displacement.

“Only remaining hope is a humanitarian ceasefire,” the UNRWA said.

Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, has said that a staggering 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza — more than 80 per cent of the population — have been internally displaced.

“Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment across Gaza has damaged over 250,000 housing units, with an additional 50,000 units completely destroyed. Consequently, more than 1 million people in Gaza lack a safe and secure home to return to,” Egeland said.

