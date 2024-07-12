Over 1600 caught for drunk driving in 10 days in Hyderabad

55 drunk drivers have been sent to jail for periods ranging from 1 to 15 days.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2024 10:06 am IST
drunk driving in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police caught 1,614 motorists for drunk driving in 10 days.

On the other hand, the police filed 992 charge sheets, including those related to previous cases in courts. Out of them, 55 drunk drivers have been sent to jail for periods ranging from 1 to 15 days.

The magistrate imposed total fines of Rs 21,36,000 on all the violators. The driving licenses of eight people were also suspended.

Out of the total cases, 1,346 were booked against two-wheelers.

The motorists were caught during drunk driving tests conducted at various locations in the city.

It may be mentioned that if anyone drives under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under Section 304 Part 2 IPC (July 1, 2024, onwards Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), for which the maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and a fine.

