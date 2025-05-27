Over 18,700 traffic violations booked in week-long drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have booked a total of 18,798 traffic violations during a week-long special drive conducted from May 20 to May 26.

According to an official notification released on Tuesday, May 27, around 14,917 cases were registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side of the road, a dangerous practice that continues to pose serious risks to public safety.

Further, 3,881 cases were booked for number plate violations, indicating a persistent disregard for vehicle identification norms.

The Hyderabad traffic police reiterated their call to the public to obey road rules and contribute to a safer Hyderabad. “Follow traffic rules. Let’s keep Hyderabad safe,” the department stated in its message, using the hashtag #FollowTrafficRules.





