Hyderabad police conduct foot patrol to build public confidence

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday, May 9, conducted a foot patrol from Meraz X Roads to Mallepally X Roads, falling under the Asifnagar division. The initiative is part of ongoing confidence-building and area domination measures in response to the prevailing local situation.

The foot patrol was conducted under the directives of director general and commissioner of Hyderabad police, CV Anand. It was carried out under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police, Chandra Mohan, the station house officers (SHOs), sub-inspectors (SIs) from Mehdipatnam and Asifnagar police stations, and personnel from the Armed Reserve (AR) participated in the exercise.

The Hyderabad police officials interacted with residents and business owners during the patrol, assuring them of heightened security and increased police visibility in the area. The presence of uniformed personnel on foot aimed to reassure the public, deter anti-social elements, and ensure peace and order in the region.

Also Read Hyderabad police on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

Hyderabad police plan regular patrols to boost law and order

Officials stated that such patrols would continue as part of the department’s broader strategy to strengthen community policing and maintain law and order.

The police are also on watch to prevent any communal disturbances in the sensitive areas or any other form of clashes aimed at diverting war resources.

On May 8, the Hyderabad police conducted foot patrolling in different localities falling under the Mirchowk police station limits. The patrolling was done by the police to familiarize themselves with the local topography of the localities and keep surveillance on anti-social elements.

The Union ministry of Home affairs had asked the police in all states to be on high alert as sleeper cell members affiliated to different terror organisations based in neighbouring countries could create terror attacks.

