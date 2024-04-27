Over 19,000 illegal expats arrested in Saudi Arabia in 7 days

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrested 19,050 violators of residency, labour, and border security laws across the Kingdom from Thursday, April 18 to Wednesday, April 24.

Those arrested included 11,987 violators of the residency laws, about 4,367 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 2,696 violators of the labour law.

A total of 1,011 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 61 percent were Ethiopian, 36 percent Yemeni, and 3 percent were of other nationalities while 24 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 18 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

Currently, legal proceedings are being carried out against 56,597 offenders, comprising 52,152 men and 4445 women.

The Interior ministry has issued a warning, stating that anyone found facilitating entry, violating border security regulations, or providing shelter will face a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

The punishment for violating the law includes a fine of up to 1 million Saudi riyal, confiscation of transport and shelter, and publication of their names in local media.