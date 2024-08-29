Over 1K killed during anti-govt protests in Bangladesh: Adviser

Dhaka: Over 1,000 people have been killed during the protests against the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh, while more than 400 were blinded by police fire, with some of them losing sight in one or both eyes, a top adviser of the interim government said on Thursday, August 29.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum disclosed this during a visit to the Central Police Hospital in the capital’s Rajarbagh, where she interacted with the police personnel injured in clashes and spoke to those at the surgical department to ask about their condition.

“So far, 1,000 people have been killed, and more than 400 students and members of the general public have lost their sight. Many have been blind in one eye, while others are blind in both,” Nurjahan was quoted as saying by the bdnews24.com news portal.

An anti-discrimination student movement against the government started in mid-July over a controversial quota system in jobs. The protests turned violent after a crackdown by the forces.

Several protesters were killed and injured during clashes with the police in different parts of the country. The protest movement then transformed into an anti-government movement, demanding prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

Also Read Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman’s contested legacy post Bangladesh upheaval

Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following the mass movement against her government. An interim government replaced her regime, and 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was named its Chief Adviser—a position equivalent to prime minister.

Nurjahan told the media that many police personnel who had sought treatment had injuries on their heads and legs.

She said they were speaking to an American-based institution called Sheba regarding the treatment of those who had lost vision in their eyes. A list of those having eye issues had been provided to them.

“We have given the Sheba Foundation a list of those who have lost vision in their eyes or are having eye-related issues. They said they would send doctors to our country as soon as possible. They would be treated at the Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute, the National Eye Science Institute and Hospital, the Chattogram Eye Hospital, and in Dinajpur,” she said.

She said the government has taken responsibility for the families of those who have died and to provide free treatment for the injured.

“Some have had severe leg injuries and even had to have their legs amputated. We are in discussions with various donor organizations and the World Bank to bring in a team of doctors from abroad for proper treatment. We are making efforts in this regard,” she said.