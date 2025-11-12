Over 1L acres of crops damaged in Telangana by Cyclone Montha: Agri dept

Hyderabad: Cyclone Montha has damaged crops spread across 1,17,757 acres in Telangana, affecting 1,22,142 farmers in 27 districts, according to the state agriculture department’s report. The most severe losses were reported in the Nagarkurnool district.

Of the total affected acreage, 83,407 acres were under paddy, 30,144 acres under cotton, and 2,097 acres under maize.

Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for farmers

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the government is preparing to pay compensation at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre to the affected farmers. The agriculture department has been instructed to complete the verification process and release the assistance at the earliest.

As per central government norms, sand-cast lands are eligible for Rs 7,285 per acre, lands under irrigation projects and tanks for Rs 6,880 per acre, rainfed crops for Rs 3,440 per acre, and horticultural crops for Rs 9,106 per acre.

The total compensation requirement is estimated at Rs 70 crore.

Damage report to be sent to the centre: Minister

The minister stated that the comprehensive damage report would be forwarded to the central government to seek additional financial aid. “In earlier instances, Telangana did not receive central support.

This time, we are requesting immediate assistance and have also asked the Centre to send a team to inspect the affected areas,” he said after reviewing the department’s report at the Secretariat on Tuesday, November 11.