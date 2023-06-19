Over 2.2K stolen/lost mobiles recovered by Telangana cops

Hyderabad: A total of 2219 mobile phones that were stolen or lost were successfully traced and recovered by the Telangana police in coordination with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in the last two months.

Recovered mobiles were handed over to rightful owners using the Central Equipment Identify Register (CEIR) portal, which aims at curbing mobile theft from April 19, 2023.

Telangana police in collaboration with the DoT had introduced CEIR for the registration of complaints of mobile phones lost or stolen, a press note informed.

After registration of the complaint, the officials would block the mobile phones making them inaccessible for the person who has the gadget.

34.2K blocked mobile devices complaints were received by CEIR

CEIR portal has received 34200 complaints regarding blocked mobile phones from across the state, between April 18 and June 20.

While 5970 mobiles of the lot were traced, accounting for 17.46 percent traceability, the number of devices unblocked and handed over to rightful owners was 2219 (37.17 percent).

Though all police units contributed to the tracing of the mobiles, Cyberabad police topped the chart with 300 mobile devices, Warangal police with 175 mobile devices, Rachakonda with 148, and Kamareddy with 131 mobile devices.

On April 13, Telangana director general of police, Anjani Kumar launched the training session for the 60 master trainers and distributed the CEIR user IDs to 780 police stations.

Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS who is designated as Nodal Officer for the CEIR portal, developed by the DoT in Telangana.

CEIR was officially launched on April 19, following which the day-to-day progress of the CEIR resulted in the tracing and handing over of more than 1000 lost mobiles to their rightful owners in the first month and another 1160 mobiles were recovered in a short span of 25 days (from May 23 to June 18).