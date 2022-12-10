Over 20 mn Pakistanis rely on underfunded floods aid as winter sets in: UN

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 10th December 2022 10:03 am IST
Over 20 mn Pakistanis rely on underfunded floods aid as winter sets in: UN

United Nations: More than 20 million people in Pakistan continue to depend on humanitarian aid and the needs will grow as winter sets in, said UN humanitarians.

Critical humanitarian needs in Pakistan remain as more than 20 million people continue to depend on humanitarian aid although reconstruction efforts begin in some areas, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday.

“In support of the government response, our humanitarian partners have reached more than 4.7 million people with aid since the onset of the floods,” the office added.

Also Read
Pakistan tops index measuring global Chinese influence

“Our partners have also helped 125,000 children to resume their education, including through more than 500 temporary learning centres. However, schools remain inaccessible for more than two million children.”

Even though about 2.6 million people received food assistance through the UN and its partners, OCHA said that as winter arrives, more resources are urgently needed, Xinhua news agency reported.

To date, only 23 per cent of the $816 million floods response plan has been received, said the office.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button