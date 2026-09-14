Over 200 Karnataka taluks facing drought, assessment on: CM

Ramanagara: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday, September 14, said more than 200 taluks in Karnataka were facing drought-like conditions and assured that drought-hit taluks would be officially notified in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Shivakumar said the government had already declared 102 taluks as drought-affected, while assessments were continuing in other areas. He appealed to people not to panic or demand immediate declarations before the field-level assessment was completed.

“I have personally visited several places and reviewed the drought situation,” Shivakumar said, adding that crop losses had been reported in several areas and groundwater levels had declined considerably.

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He said farmers in some regions had not even been able to sow crops because of inadequate water availability. The situation could also create pressure on drinking water supplies and electricity availability in the coming days, he cautioned.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka had witnessed electricity demand of more than 19,000 MW last week, with consumption increasing particularly during night hours. He said he had directed the Energy Department to hold discussions with neighbouring states to explore ways of meeting the growing demand.

‘Previous BJP govt didn’t ensure adequate capacity addition’

Shivakumar, who had earlier served as Energy Minister, said the state had increased its power generation capacity during his tenure. He alleged that adequate capacity addition had not taken place during the BJP government’s tenure.

He said Energy Minister K.J. George had initiated several plans to strengthen power generation and suggested that thermal power plants should be established quickly in areas where coal reserves are available.

Referring to the national power network, Shivakumar said the ‘One Nation, One Grid’ system would allow Karnataka to procure electricity generated in other parts of the country. However, he pointed out that additional transmission and supply costs would have to be borne for bringing power into the state.

The Chief Minister said he had already held discussions with the Energy Minister and senior departmental officials on the emerging power situation and measures required to prevent shortages.

Cabinet meet on September 18

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting in Dakshina Kannada on September 18. Shivakumar said elected representatives and ministers from the coastal region had shared several suggestions and the government was considering initiatives aimed at creating more employment opportunities locally.

He said the government wanted to reduce the migration of people from the region in search of jobs by making better use of its natural resources and promoting economic opportunities within the district.

Shivakumar also announced that a three-day special Assembly session would be held from September 21 to 23 to discuss issues concerning farmers and the Kasturirangan report.

He claimed that several BJP legislators, along with Congress MLAs, had expressed concern over these issues and shared their grievances with the government. “There is no need for legislators to panic,” he said, while accusing the BJP of giving greater importance to politics than substantive discussion.

The Chief Minister also said Karnataka continued to attract investment from several companies, but investors were seeking reliable electricity, water and land. Ensuring adequate infrastructure and resources, he said, would therefore remain crucial for the state’s economic growth.