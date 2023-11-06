Over 200,000-year-old hand axe discovered in Saudi Arabia

The discovery, announced by the Royal Commission for AlUla, was led by Dr Can and Gizem Aksoy from TEOS Heritage

Published: 6th November 2023
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: An international team of archaeologists in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have discovered a hand axe dating back to the Paleolithic Age, estimated to be more than 200,000 years old, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The discovery, announced by the Royal Commission for AlUla, was led by Dr Can and Gizem Aksoy from TEOS Heritage.

The team of archaeologists from heritage consultancy TEOS Heritage has been credited with discovering an ancient tool in the desert landscape of the Qurh Plain, south of AlUla.

The hand axe, made from basalt, is 51.3 cm long and features cutting and chopping edges, having been meticulously crafted on both sides.

The discovery is part of an ambitious research programme overseen by the RCU, which is carrying out 12 specialist archaeological projects in the region.

Photo: SPA

