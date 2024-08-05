Over 2,500 people staying in relief camps in Kerala’s landslide-hit Wayanad

Published: 5th August 2024
relief camp in Kerala
Cadets of 5(K)BN NCC, Wayanad lend a helping hand at the chooralmala landslide relief camp- X (@5kBNWayanad )

Wayanad: Over 2,500 people, including 599 children and six pregnant women, whose lives have been shattered by deadly landslides, are staying in various relief camps in Kerala’s Wayanad, according to authorities on Monday.

As per the latest official figures released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a total of 16 rescue camps are there in Meppadi and other village panchayats in the hill district where the landslide-hit people are staying.

As many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are in the camps. Among them, 943 are male, 972 are female, and 599 are children, the CMO said.

Of the total number of women in the relief camps, six are pregnant, it added.

As per the government figures till Sunday evening, a total of 221 bodies and 166 body parts of the landslide victims had been recovered so far.

The number of missing people had gone down to 180 from the earlier 206 after the authorities were able to get in touch with some of them over the phone, they said on Sunday.

