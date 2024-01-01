Over 2,700 drunk driving cases filed in Hyderabad during NY celebrations

Hyderabad: Over 2,700 cases of drunk driving were registered in Hyderabad during New Year celebrations.

The cases were lodged during the special drive taken up by the police under the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates.

While over 1,500 cases were filed under the limits of Hyderabad commissionerate, more than 1,200 cases were detected in Cyberabad limits.

As part of the special drive, police had set up check points and were conducting the breath analyser tests since 8 p.m.

According to Cyberabad Police, a total of 1,241 persons including two women were booked for drunk driving. As many as 938 two-wheelers and 275 four-wheelers were involved.

The statistics show that 382 of those caught are aged between 18 and 25 years old, while 536 are in 26-36 age group and 239 in 35-45 age group.

According to police, 196 of those caught had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) count of above 50.

Permissible alcohol limit is up to and below 30 micrograms/100 ml of blood. Anything above that, as recorded by a Breath Analyzer is a violation.

Police said 485 persons had BAC count between 51-99, 281 in the range of 100-149, 128 in the range of 150-199. A total of 100 people were found to have BAC count of 200-299 while 51 had 300-500 BAC count.

Out of 15 police stations in Cyberabad, Miyapur recorded highest number of cases at 263. Kukatpally police station registered 123 cases.

Drunk driving is an offence under section 185 of M.V. Act.

The punishment is a penalty of Rs 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment.

Driving Licence will be suspended for 3 months and above or permanently.