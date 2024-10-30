Over 280 people shifted out of Kerala village after hearing ‘explosion’ sounds

Malappuram: More than 280 people were moved to safety after they reported hearing “explosion-like” sounds accompanied by tremors in the Anakkallu area here, police said on Wednesday.

The 287 people from 85 families were shifted to a school building late Tuesday night, they added. The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm, followed by two more – at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm – along with mild tremors.

The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI.

The villagers began returning to their houses on Wednesday morning, he said.