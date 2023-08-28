Over 290,000 students to begin classes in UAE tomorrow

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and the Chairwomen of the Emirates Schools Establishment congratulated both the students and educators on the start of the new academic year.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 28th August 2023 2:01 pm IST
Flag of UAE

Dubai: Over 290,000 students and 23,492 educational professionals, will begin classes tomorrow in government schools across the UAE, marking the start of the new academic year (2023-2024).

In statements on the occasion, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and the Chairwomen of the Emirates Schools Establishment congratulated both the students and educators on the start of the new academic year, wishing them “a distinguished start to a year full of accomplishments and excellence.”

The minister emphasised the importance of continuing the educational process with diligence, determination, and perseverance to ensure success.

MS Education Academy

“The UAE bets on all of you while sparing no efforts to deliver the future,” she addressed the students, while hailing the essential role played by the parents, being a vital partner in supporting country-level efforts to sustain the development of the public education sector.

