Over 2K sexual assault cases in Telangana since Congress in power: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in sexual assaults against women and minors in Telangana, remarking that a severe lack of safety for women is prevalent in the state.

His comments come in the wake of two reported horrific incidents involving minor girls, which have sparked outrage and raised questions about the government’s commitment to women’s safety.

Rao criticized the current administration for its negligence, stating that despite warnings issued in the Assembly regarding women’s security, the government has failed to take adequate action.

He said that over 2000 sexual assault cases have been reported during the nine months of Congress rule, underscoring the deteriorating safety conditions for women in the state.

The former minister emphasized that while he holds the Home ministry portfolio, chief minister Revanth Reddy has been ineffective in ensuring public safety.

He contrasted this with the previous government’s efforts, which according to him, prioritized women’s safety through initiatives like SHE Teams and Sakhi Bharosa centres aimed at providing protection and support.