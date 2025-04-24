Over 2K uncertified hand blenders worth Rs 77L seized by BIS

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad, has seized 2,635 hand blenders valued at over Rs 77 lakh from a factory outlet in Basheerbagh during a crackdown on uncertified products. The appliances were being sold without the mandatory BIS certification and Standard Mark.

These hand blenders, commonly used for preparing smoothies, shakes, and other beverages, were found to violate the Quality Control Order (QCO) issued by the Government of India. BIS officials warned that uncertified appliances pose serious safety hazards.

As per the BIS Act, 2016, hand blenders fall under Indian Standard IS 302 (Part 2/Section 14) and have required certification since May 1, 2019. Selling or distributing these without BIS approval violates Section 17 of the Act.

Violators can face up to two years in prison or a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh. Repeat offenders may be fined up to Rs 5 lakh. BIS has confirmed that legal proceedings will follow.





