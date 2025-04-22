BIS Hyderabad raids sanitary pad centre; seizes 30,000 uncertified items

BIS certification is compulsory for sanitary pads to ensure women’s health and hygiene.

Published: 22nd April 2025 4:37 pm IST
Four officials from BIS Hyderabad engaged in sorting unlabeled items.
Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad, raided a centre in Kushaiguda on Monday, April 21, and seized around 30,000 sanitary pads and 7,000 label covers for allegedly selling them without the mandatory ISI mark.

BIS certification is compulsory for sanitary pads under IS 5405:2019 standards to ensure women’s health and hygiene.

According to Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016, the sale or storage of non-certified items covered under mandatory BIS rules can lead to penalties, including up to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. Repeat violations can attract up to five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or even higher.

Acting on a tip-off about large-scale stocking of uncertified pads, a BIS team in Hyderabad conducted the inspection.

Currently, 679 products have been brought under compulsory certification by the Government.

