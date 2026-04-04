Hyderabad: This weekend is packed with exciting OTT releases across multiple platforms, offering a mix of action, comedy, drama, thrillers, and feel-good stories. Whether you are planning a binge session or just looking for something fresh to watch, there are plenty of new movies and shows streaming between April 1 and April 5. Here is a platform-wise and date-wise list to help you choose easily.
Netflix releases
April 1
- Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
April 2
- XO, Kitty Season 3
- Humint
April 3
- Mrithyunjay
- Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosan
- Vadh 2
- Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
- Gangs of Galicia Season 2
- Dorohodero Season 2
- The Ramparts of Ice
- The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
Amazon Prime Video releases
April 3
- Maa Ka Sum
- Crime 101
- London Calling
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
SonyLIV release
April 3
- Sitaare Zameen Par
ETV Win release
April 2
- Euphoria
Jio Hotstar releases
April 3
- Match Fixing
- Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass
- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
April 5
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- The Testament of Ann Lee
- Anemone
- The Carpenter’s Son
- Magicampers
- Love Overboard
ZEE5 releases
April 3
- Hey Balwanth
- Sabdham
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run
Sun NXT releases
April 3
- Vadam
- Maayabimbam
- Velleppam
Apple TV release
April 3
- Your Friends and Neighbours Season 2