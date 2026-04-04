Hyderabad: This weekend is packed with exciting OTT releases across multiple platforms, offering a mix of action, comedy, drama, thrillers, and feel-good stories. Whether you are planning a binge session or just looking for something fresh to watch, there are plenty of new movies and shows streaming between April 1 and April 5. Here is a platform-wise and date-wise list to help you choose easily.

Netflix releases

April 1

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

April 2

XO, Kitty Season 3

Humint

April 3

Mrithyunjay

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosan

Vadh 2

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Gangs of Galicia Season 2

Dorohodero Season 2

The Ramparts of Ice

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

Amazon Prime Video releases

April 3

Maa Ka Sum

Crime 101

London Calling

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

SonyLIV release

April 3

Sitaare Zameen Par

ETV Win release

April 2

Euphoria

Jio Hotstar releases

April 3

Match Fixing

Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

April 5

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

The Testament of Ann Lee

Anemone

The Carpenter’s Son

Magicampers

Love Overboard

ZEE5 releases

April 3

Hey Balwanth

Sabdham

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run

Sun NXT releases

April 3

Vadam

Maayabimbam

Velleppam

Apple TV release

April 3