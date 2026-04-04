Over 30 new titles release on OTT platforms: Full list (April 1 to 5)

there are plenty of new movies and shows streaming between April 1 and April 5, here is a platform-wise and date-wise list to help you choose easily

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 4th April 2026 6:33 pm IST
Movies
OTT platforms: Full list (Image Source: AI Generated Representational Image)

Hyderabad: This weekend is packed with exciting OTT releases across multiple platforms, offering a mix of action, comedy, drama, thrillers, and feel-good stories. Whether you are planning a binge session or just looking for something fresh to watch, there are plenty of new movies and shows streaming between April 1 and April 5. Here is a platform-wise and date-wise list to help you choose easily.

Netflix releases

April 1

  • Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

April 2

Subhan Bakery
  • XO, Kitty Season 3
  • Humint

April 3

  • Mrithyunjay
  • Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosan
  • Vadh 2
  • Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
  • Gangs of Galicia Season 2
  • Dorohodero Season 2
  • The Ramparts of Ice
  • The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

Amazon Prime Video releases

April 3

  • Maa Ka Sum
  • Crime 101
  • London Calling
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

SonyLIV release

April 3

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27
  • Sitaare Zameen Par

ETV Win release

April 2

  • Euphoria

Jio Hotstar releases

April 3

  • Match Fixing
  • Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass
  • Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

April 5

  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  • The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Anemone
  • The Carpenter’s Son
  • Magicampers
  • Love Overboard

ZEE5 releases

April 3

  • Hey Balwanth
  • Sabdham
  • Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run

Sun NXT releases

April 3

  • Vadam
  • Maayabimbam
  • Velleppam

Apple TV release

April 3

  • Your Friends and Neighbours Season 2

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 4th April 2026 6:33 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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