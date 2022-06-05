Over 30 pc parents feel video games, social media impact kids’ mental health positively: Survey

New Delhi: Almost 40 per cent of parents covered in a recent survey have said video games have had a positive impact on their children’s mental well-being, while 30 per cent have said social media has had a similar effect on their kids.

The Pearson’s Global Learners Survey conducted in April found that 92 per cent of parents globally think that schools should provide free mental health services to students and employees, and 53 per cent believe that children should be introduced to wellness and mental health awareness in primary school itself. Only 26 per cent parents have said their children’s schools share mental health resources directly with students and parents.

“Nine in 10 respondents globally report that they think more highly of schools (91 per cent) and employers (90 per cent) that actively address mental health and well-being issues. Eighty-four per cent globally say that they think more highly of brands that consider the mental health or well-being of consumers,” the survey report said.

“Almost 30 per cent of parents globally say that social media has had a positive impact on their children’s mental well-being (28 per cent). A similar number of parents globally say that virtual learning has had a positive impact on their children (27 per cent). Globally, almost 40 per cent of parents say that video games have had a positive impact on their children’s mental well-being,” it said.

Over 3,100 parents from the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, China and India participated in the fourth edition of the survey.

“The majority of adults globally agree (88 per cent) that kids need more physical fitness activities for their mental health. A majority of parents would support schools partnering with wellness and meditation service providers (86 per cent). Eighty per cent of parents want schools to reduce the amount of online or virtual learning,” the survey report said.

“Twenty per cent students and 26 per cent of parents with school-aged children reported their schools and their children’s schools shared mental health resources directly with students and parents,” it added.