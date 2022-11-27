Over 300 protests carried out across country over farmer demands: SKM

New Delhi: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday, informed in a press release that it carried out over 300 protests across the country under the ‘Raj Bhawan Chalo’ call by the body raising several demands from the central government.

As per SKM, the protests were held to register protests against the “anti-farmer” BJP government and to send a Memorandum of Demand of Farmers to the President of India through State Governors, for intervening and stopping the anti-farmer activities by the center.

Mega foot marches and rallies were held across 25 state capitals, over 300 district headquarters and numerous tehsil headquarters. Other than the farmers, several workers, students, youth, women and ordinary people too participated in the campaign, the release stated.

SKM further claimed that more than five million people gathered across Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Trivandrum, Chennai Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jaipur and many other state capitals in a massive show of collective strength and will to continue struggle till all demands of farmers are met.

“The demands include (1) Legally Guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) at C2+50% for all produce for all farmers (2) Freedom from Indebtedness through a comprehensive Loan Waiver scheme (3) Withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 (4) Dismissal and Legal Action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, who is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre of farmers and a journalist (5) Comprehensive and Effective Crop Insurance Scheme to speedily compensate farmers for crop loss due to natural calamities (6) Farmers Pension of Rs 5,000 per month to all marginal, small and medium scale farmers and agricultural workers (7) Withdrawal of all False Cases registered against Farmers during the Farmers’ Movement (8) Payment of Compensation to families of all farmers who were martyred during Farmers’ Movement, along with the major local demands of the respective states,” the release stated.

SKM also emphasised the significance of November 26, as it is Constitution Day and said, “It is our Constitution Day when our Constitution was signed and later on became the foundation of laws of the land.”

It was also on 26th November 2020 that SKM launched the historic “Delhi Chalo” movement, which became the world’s longest and largest farmer’s movement, and led to the astounding victory of farmers against the corporate-political nexus to oust farmers from their land and livelihood, the release stated.

The nationwide “March to Raj Bhawans” today on 26th November marks the beginning of the next phase of the farmer’s protest, the release added.

SKM further congratulated all farmers, farm labourers, workers, students, youth, women and other concerned citizens for the “grand success” of the ‘Raj Bhawan Chalo’ program.

It also appealed to everyone across the country to prepare for and join continuous and committed nationwide struggles till all the demands are met.