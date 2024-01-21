Over 347,000 convert to Islam across Saudi Arabia in 5 years

The number of people converting to Islam has been steadily increasing.

Published: 21st January 2024
Representative image (Photo: SPA)

Riyadh: A total of 347,646 men and women have converted to Islam across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the past five years.

On Saturday, January 20, the Saudi’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance (MoiaEN) announced that the number of people converting to Islam has been steadily increasing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry’s 423 foreign preachers and 457 Dawah societies contributed to this cause across various Kingdom regions, a press release said.

Here is the breakdown of five years

  • 2019 — 21,654
  • 2020 — 41,441
  • 2021 — 27,333
  • 2022 — 93,899
  • 2023 — 163,319

The ministry is actively promoting Islam to non-Muslims, promoting its tolerant values, and dispelling any misconceptions or doubts about the religion.

The methods of inviting people to Islam reportedly include lectures, guidance speeches, academic lessons, seminars, workshops, initiatives, and tours.

