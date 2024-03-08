Over 360 roads, including 3 NH, remain closed in Himachal due to bad weather

Updated: 8th March 2024 8:21 pm IST
Shimla: More than 360 roads, including three National Highways, still remained closed in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain for the last few days.

The Shimal MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the state from Sunday. According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 10.

A few places on higher altitude and tribal areas received mild spell of snow. Kalpa recorded 1.1 cm of snow, Sangla 0.5 cm, while Kufri and Gondla received traces of snow. The MeT office also issued yellow warnings of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places from Monday to Wednesday.

A maximum of 285 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 31 in Kinnaur, 24 in Chamba, 11 in Kullu, eight in Shimla, two in Mandi and one in Kangra districts, and 402 transformers are out of order, while 17 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, according to the state’s emergency operation centre.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night. However, the maximum temperatures increased and Una recording 25.2 degrees Celsius was the hottest during the day.

