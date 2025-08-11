Over 3,600 people convert to Islam in Dubai in 1st half of 2025

Dubai: More than 3,600 people from diverse cultural background converted to Islam in Dubai during the first half of 2025, according to the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Islamic Culture, part of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

The Center also said that 1,300 students enrolled in its educational programs over the same period, underscoring its growing role in cultural outreach.

In addition, 47 knowledge and cultural courses were organised, benefiting 1,400 participants from diverse backgrounds.

Beyond formal study, the “Sustainable Knowledge Room” initiative reached 190 beneficiaries, offering resources and guidance to deepen understanding of Islamic values and strengthen community ties.

These achievements highlight the Centre’s impact in promoting Islam’s values with both scholarly rigor and human warmth, strengthening Dubai’s role as a global cultural hub.

Jassim Al Khazraji, Director of the Centre, said the results affirm its pivotal mission in introducing Islam and fostering harmonious coexistence in the emirate.

“We operate with a comprehensive vision to build bridges of cultural and religious dialogue, presenting a bright image of Islam rooted in tolerance, knowledge, and exchange,” he explained. “Our approach is grounded in well-structured academic standards that address the needs of both new Muslims and those interested in Islamic culture.”

Al Khazraji added that the Centre will intensify its efforts in the second half of the year by enhancing course content and expanding outreach to more beneficiaries, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a beacon of tolerance and cultural openness.