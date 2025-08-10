Watch: Indian expat student wins Rs 8 crore in Dubai draw

Dubai: In a remarkable stroke of luck, an 18-year-old Indian expat student based in Dubai has won an astonishing USD one million (Rs 8,75,78,200) in the latest Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Wayne Nash D’Souza claimed the prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 510 with ticket number 4463, purchased at Concourse A on July 26 while travelling to Los Angeles, California, with his family.

Now preparing to relocate to the US for higher studies, Wayne will pursue aerospace engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Speaking from Los Angeles, he shared his delight, “Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I will definitely put this money to good use.”

When asked about his plans for the winnings, Wayne revealed, “The prize will contribute towards my education and my sister’s, with some funds earmarked for property purchase or investment in Dubai.”

With family roots in Mumbai, Wayne is an avid traveller who journeys with his family three to four times annually. They consistently participate in the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire promotion, purchasing tickets without fail.

Wayne becomes the 255th Indian national to win the million-dollar prize since the promotion’s inception in 1999, with Indian ticket buyers continuing to form the largest group of winners.

Also celebrating success is Mansour Al Hashemi, a 55-year-old Emirati from Al Ain, who won Millennium Millionaire Series 511 with ticket number 0548, purchased at Concourse B on July 27 while en route to Bahrain.