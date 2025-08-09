Video: Dubai Police impound cars, fines drivers Rs 11L for viral dance stunts

Dubai: Dubai Police have impounded two vehicles after drivers performed dangerous stunts on public roads to gain social media attention.

A video shared on X shows one motorist perched on the bonnet of a moving car, waving his arms in a rowing motion — a stunt dubbed “aura farming” by viewers. Another clip captures a driver climbing inside the bonnet while filming content for online platforms.

“This reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to the safety of the drivers themselves and other road users. It is a blatant violation of traffic laws and cannot be tolerated,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan, the Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said in a statement.

According to Decree No. 30 of 2023, owners must pay Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,92,439) to retrieve vehicles involved in such offences.

Authorities also warned against sharing such hazardous behaviour on social media, stressing that roads are for safe travel, not stunts.

Motorists are urged to obey traffic regulations and prioritise safety.