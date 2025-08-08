Telangana man jailed in Abu Dhabi, father seeks govt help

Hyderabad: The father of a 27-year-old man from Telangana detained in Abu Dhabi has appealed for urgent government intervention to secure his son’s release and return.

Madhukar Jadav, a resident of Devitanda village in Sarangapur mandal, Nirmal district, had previously travelled to Qatar in search of work but returned home after a year. Encouraged by his parents, he paid Rs 80,000 to a sub-agent and secured a visit visa to Abu Dhabi through a Mumbai-based recruitment agency.

Within a month of starting employment as a cleaner with Morganti Maintenance and Facilities Company, Madhukar was detained by local police on July 21 over allegations of possessing an excessive quantity of alcohol at the labour camp.

Due to limited communication from Madhukar and his employer, his father, Ganesh Jadav, lodged a petition with the District Collector’s office. On Thursday, August 7, he consulted Swadesh Parikipandla, member of the NRI Advisory Committee, who collected the necessary information and passed the matter on to the Indian Consulate in Abu Dhabi.

Ganesh Jadav (centre) and Swadesh Parikipandla (right) with petition document.

Swadesh appealed to Gulf-bound workers not to travel illegally on visit visas. He advised that individuals should undertake vocational training, pay the official visa fee of Rs 30,000 plus GST of Rs 5,400 (total Rs 35,400), obtain a valid receipt, and enrol in the Pravaasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (Overseas Indian Insurance Scheme) prior to travelling.