Hyderabad couple killed in UAE road accident, children injured

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Hyderabad couple lost their lives in a road accident near Al Dhannah City, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday morning, August 7. Their three children sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Waheed and his wife from Shamshabad.

Sources speaking to Siasat.com confirmed that one child remains in critical condition, while another suffered a fractured leg. The family is making arrangements to repatriate the bodies to India for final rites.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Waheed was a Senior OT Security Engineer at CNS Middle East in Abu Dhabi. He held a Master’s degree in Cybersecurity from the University of West London and completed his undergraduate studies in Information Technology from Osmania University. Waheed had over ten years of experience specialising in IT and OT security within the oil and energy sector.

Condolences have poured in on social media from family, friends, and members of the Hyderabad expatriate community.

Meanwhile, separate tragic news emerged as 46-year-old migrant worker Sriramula Sridhar from Korutla town in Jagtial district, Telangana, died of a suspected heart attack mid-air on Wednesday, August 6. Sridhar was returning home from Saudi Arabia after working in Dammam for several years to support his wife and two daughters.