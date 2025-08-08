Emirates to ban power bank use onboard flights from Oct 1

Dubai: Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, announced on Friday, August 8, that passengers will no longer be allowed to use power banks during flights starting from October 1, 2025.

While passengers may carry one power bank with them, it cannot be used in the aircraft cabin — neither to charge devices nor to be recharged using the plane’s power supply.

Also Read Telangana migrant dies of heart attack onboard Saudi-Hyderabad flight

A power bank is a portable, rechargeable device designed to power gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras. Under the new regulations, only one power bank with a capacity below 100 Watt Hours (Wh) is allowed per passenger. The device must clearly show its capacity rating.

Emirates’ new regulations include:

Power banks cannot be used to charge any devices onboard

Charging power banks using the aircraft’s power outlets is prohibited

Power banks must be stored in the seat pocket or under the seat in front placing them in overhead bins is not permitted

Carrying power banks in checked luggage remains banned.

This move follows a thorough safety review after a rise in lithium battery incidents in aviation. Power banks commonly contain lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which can overheat if damaged or overcharged—a phenomenon known as ‘thermal runaway’. This condition can cause fires, explosions, and the release of hazardous gases.

Although many modern devices include safeguards to prevent overcharging, basic power banks may lack these features, raising safety concerns aboard aircraft.

By restricting the use and storage of power banks, Emirates aims to ensure cabin crew can respond quickly in case of an emergency, reaffirming the airline’s commitment to passenger safety.

Travellers are advised to familiarise themselves with the updated regulations prior to flying with Emirates.