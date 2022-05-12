Over 40 injured after passenger plane catches fire on runway in China

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 12th May 2022 7:35 pm IST
Over 40 injured after passenger plane catches fire on runway in China
A319 that has crashed at Chongqing in China show the aircraft off the side of the runway and both engine and gear ripped from the aircraft.

Beijing: More than 40 people have been injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China‘s Chongqing on Thursday.

The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members were on board.

Also Read
Global companies suffer under China’s ‘unsustainable’ zero-COVID policy

“There were 122 people on board of the Tibet Airlines plane that skidded off the runway in China’s Chongqing, with more than 40 of them having been injured,” Sputnik reported citing the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport statement.

MS Education Academy

All passengers aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button