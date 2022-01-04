Over 40 lakhs vaccinated on Day 1 of teen inoculation drive

New Delhi: Over 40 lakh teenagers in the 15-18 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for the said age group.

As per the CoWIN portal, 40,02,782 teens were vaccinated till 8 pm.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Well done Young India! Over 40 lakhs between 15 and 18 received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25 that vaccination for the 15-18 age group will begin from January 3. The vaccination process of third precautionary dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.

“Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against Covid-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15 and 18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days,” Modi tweeted on Monday.

Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

As of now, only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made ‘Covaxin’ will be available for vaccinating this age bracket. According to the Health Ministry, additional doses of Covaxin will be sent to all states and Union Territories for administering them to this population category.