Telangana: Over 4K die awaiting organ transplant despite donations

Hyderabad: Despite high donations in Telangana, over 4,000 patients die awaiting organ transplants, as one in five patients died during 2013-2026, according to Jeevandan data.

According to a Times of India report, 19,386 patients registered for organ transplants in Telangana during this period, of whom at least 4,106 died. Among all registered patients, 5,307 had successful treatment, roughly one in four registered patients; as many as 9,413 are yet to undergo the transplant.

The divide is also reflected in the annual transplant-to-donation ratio. Telangana records 7,500 to 8,000 organ transplants annually, despite organ donations remaining less than 1,000. In 2025, the state recorded the highest number of organ donations at 763.

Most of those who died while waiting for an organ transplant in the past 13 years required organs including liver (2,240), kidney (1,537), lungs (229), heart (96) and pancreas (4). This is despite significant numbers of these organs being donated. Between 2013 and 2026, the Jeevandan programme received 1,724 kidney, 1,724 liver, 506 lung and 258 heart donations.

“These five are the organs we need the most for transplants. However, it is tough to meet patients’ requirements since only four or five private hospitals in Telangana consistently contribute to organ donation. Government hospitals’ contribution is next to zero,” an official was quoted by TOI.