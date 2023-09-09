Over 4,500 houses burnt & damaged in Manipur violence; govt to build new homes 

Imphal: Around 4,800 houses have been burnt and destroyed in Manipur during the ethnic violence, which so far killed over 170 people and injured more than 700 besides displacing over 70,000 people of different communities.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh reviewed the overall situation on Saturday and decided to build houses wherever the atmosphere is conducive for the affected people to return to their original places.

Also Read BJP MLA slams Manipur tribal MLAs for meeting Mizoram CM

After the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said that of the 4,806 burnt and destroyed houses, in the first phase around 1,000 permanent houses would be constructed with an estimated cost of around Rs 75 crore.

The construction of permanent houses would be done across all the affected districts of the state. The ‘Permanent Housing Scheme’ for the displaced people whose houses were burnt down or damaged in the violent incidents starting from May 3 in Manipur was approved by the Cabinet on Saturday, said Singh who is the government spokesperson.

He said that the amount to be spent on the houses would be Rs 10 lakhs for permanent houses, Rs 7 lakh for semi-permanent houses and Rs 5 lakhs for temporary houses.

The fund would be given in two equal installments, 50 per cent would be given prior to initiation of the construction, and the second phase would be given later.

The Cabinet also approved the ‘Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023’.

The minister said that the Cabinet also approved the extension of the “Disturbed Areas” in status-quo for another six months.

The Cabinet also decided to set up the Directorate of Medical Education under the Health Department.

The creation of one Assistant Sub-Inspector post for Paonam Lily Chanu, the Manipuri archer, who made the country proud, was also approved, said the Minister.