Over 45000 Telangana workers in Gulf countries: Centre

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Indian embassies in the Gulf as well as in other countries are working to safeguard the interests of Telangana workers.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 9th August 2025 10:44 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Lok Sabha that more than 45,000 migrant workers from Telangana are currently employed in Gulf nations.

Responding in writing to a question raised by MP R Raghurama Reddy, the minister said that the Government of India is taking all necessary steps to address issues faced by overseas migrant workers and ensure their safety.

For emergencies, multiple channels of communication are available, including email, phone, WhatsApp, and social media, with dedicated departments set up for prompt responses, he stated.

