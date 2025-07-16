TOMCOM invites Indian expats in Gulf to apply for marine jobs in Qatar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government initiative under the Telangana state, is inviting applications from Indian male professionals living in Gulf countries for marine sector jobs in Qatar.

This overseas placement drive includes openings for:

Ship chandler

Senior marine technician

Sales engineers.

Salaries range from Rs 1.06 to 1.23 lakh per month, with additional performance-based incentives.

Also Read Indian survivor of Houthi strike on Red Sea ship repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification : Bachelor’s or Diploma in Mechanical, Marine, Electrical, or Electronics Engineering

: Bachelor’s or Diploma in Mechanical, Marine, Electrical, or Electronics Engineering Experience : 3 to 5 years in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) marine engine sales, servicing, or maritime operations

: 3 to 5 years in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) marine engine sales, servicing, or maritime operations Skills: Strong communication in English (written and spoken).

Benefits:

Free accommodation and airfare provided by the employer

Two-year renewable contract

Performance-based incentives

TOMCOM ensures a transparent recruitment process and continues to support Indian workers seeking secure job placements abroad. These roles are ideal for those looking to advance their career in the Gulf marine industry.

How to apply:

Interested professionals should apply by sending their CVs to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

For details: +91 98496 39539 / 94400 49861 / 94400 51452

More information is available at TOMCOM website.