Over 5.5L applications received for TSPSC’s Group-II services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) received a whopping 5,51,943 applications for Group-II services, after the online process wrapped up at 5 pm on Thursday.

In a tough competition, around 700 candidates have applied for each vacancy announced under the group.

The commission had earlier notified a total of 783 posts including 165 assistant section officers in the general administration department, 126 mandal panchayat officers, 98 naib tahsildars in the land administration department and 97 prohibition and excise sub-inspectors under the Group-II services.

TSPSC is expected to announce the recruitment examination date (comprising four papers) next week.

Paper I will focus on general studies and general abilities, paper II on History and polity, paper III on economy and development, and paper IV on the Telangana movement and state formation.

The objective type test in English, Telugu and Urdu is conducted for 600 marks with 150 marks allotted to each paper.

Final interview rounds in the Group – I and II services recruitment have been eliminated this time and candidates will be selected for final recruitment based on his/her marks secured in the written examination.