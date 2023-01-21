Telangana: Application dates for TSPSC Group II free coaching extended

Hyderabad: Telangana State Backward Class (TSBC) Employability Skill Development and Training Centre, on Saturday extended the online application date for TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) Group II examination-2023 free coaching program.

Candidates whose parental annual income is below 5 lakhs per annum are eligible to apply for the free coaching program.

Bilingual free coaching for TSPSC Group II Examination will be given to 200 eligible candidates.

The free coaching program is going to be held at the TSBC study center, Government City College, Nayapul, from February 1 onwards.

The candidates can apply online by visiting the website or can contact 040- 27077929 or 7780359322 for further details.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment exams

As per the notification issued by TSPSC, the receipt of online applications for group 2 recruitment exams will begin on January 18. The last date for submitting applications will be February 16.

Through the recruitment exam, the commission is planning to recruit 783 posts in various departments under group 2 services.

As part of the online application form will be prepopulated from the data provided during OTR (One Time Registration), it is important to update it before applying for the group 2 recruitment exam.

Group 4 recruitment

Meanwhile, the commission is accepting the applications for TSPSC group 4 recruitment exams. The last date is January 30, 2023.

The selection of candidates for TSPSC group 4 jobs will be done based on their performance in a written test which will be objective type.

After the written test, candidates have to appear for verification of certificates. On the verification day, they have to produce all original documents.

The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate Medical Examination.