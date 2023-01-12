Hyderabad: Free coaching for TSPSC group 2 recruitment exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BC Employability, Skill Development and Training Centre which is also known as BC Study Circle has decided to offer free coaching for TSPSC group 2 recruitment exams.

It has invited applications from candidates whose annual parental income is less than Rs 5 lakh.

The study circle has planned to provide free coaching to 200 candidates for TSPSC group 2 exams. The coaching will be provided at TS BC Study Circle, OU Centre, Osmania University from January 23.

For further information, interested and eligible candidates can dial 040-27077929 or 7780359322.

TSPSC group 2 recruitment exams

As per the notification issued by TSPSC, the receipt of online applications for group 2 recruitment exams will begin on January 18. The last date for submitting applications will be February 16.

Through the recruitment exam, the commission is planning to recruit 783 posts in various departments under group 2 services.

As part of the online application form will be prepopulated from the data provided during OTR (One Time Registration), it is important to update it before applying for the group 2 recruitment exam.

Group 4 recruitment

Meanwhile, the commission is accepting the applications for TSPSC group 4 recruitment exams. The last date is January 30, 2023.

The selection of candidates for TSPSC group 4 jobs will be done based on their performance in a written test which will be objective type.

After the written test, candidates have to appear for verification of certificates. On the verification day, they have to produce all original documents.

The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate Medical Examination.