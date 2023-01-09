TSPSC group 4 recruitment: Nearly 2.5 lakh applications received so far

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group 4 recruitment notification was issued on December 1, 2022, and till yesterday, 248955 applicants have registered their applications online.

The last date for registering applications for TSPSC Group 4 recruitment to fill up 8039 vacancies in various government departments is January 30, 2023.

Eligibility for TSPSC group 4 recruitment

For most of the vacancies, the minimum qualification needed is bachelor’s degree from any university or institute recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC) or any equivalent qualifications.

However, for Junior Accountant post in Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), candidates must have bachelor’s degree in Commerce whereas, for Junior Assistant (F&A) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, candidates’ qualification must be B.Com (computers).

For Matron/Matron-Cum-Storekeeper in Commissioner of Women Development & Child Welfare, candidates must be women with bachelor’s degrees.

Apart from educational qualifications, the candidates must be in the age group of 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022, i.e., their date of birth should not be before July 2, 1978, and after July 1, 2004.

How to apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TSPSC group 4 posts on the commission’s official website (click here). They have to pay Rs. 200 towards the application processing fee and Rs. 80 for the examination.

However, unemployed candidates are exempted from the payment of the examination fees.

The examination will be conducted at centers in 33 districts of the state and the candidates will have to choose any 12 centers in the order of preference.

Selection of candidates for TSPSC group 4 jobs

The selection of candidates for TSPSC group 4 jobs will be done based on their performance in a written test which will be objective type.

After the written test, candidates have to appear for verification of certificates. On the verification day, they have to produce all original documents.

The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate Medical Examination.