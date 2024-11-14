Over 5 lakh candidates to appear for Telangana Group-III exams

Hyderabad: About 5.36 lakh candidates are set to appear for the upcoming Telangana Group-III exams, which will be held across 1,401 test centers statewide.

As per the official schedule, the exams will take place on November 17 in two sessions: 10 AM to 12:30 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM. On November 18, exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, in a video conference with district collectors and police officials on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations for the Group-III exams. She highlighted that the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly.

Kumari instructed the district collectors to replicate the success of the recent Group-I exams, urging them to maintain order and prevent any disruptions. She also asked collectors and senior police officials to personally oversee arrangements at each test center and ensure the exams are carried out in a secure, flawless manner.

TSPSC Chairman Mahender Reddy provided an overview of the commission’s preparations, stating that detailed instructions have been issued to collectors to ensure consistency in procedures across all exam centers. He highlighted the importance of transparency and efficiency in the exam process.