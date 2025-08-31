Over 52 million worshippers visit Two Holy Mosques in Safar 1447

The number of Umrah pilgrims reached 7,537,002.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2025 9:53 pm IST
Pilgrims in white Ihram gather at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, surrounding the Kaaba in prayer under bright lights during a sacred moment of worship.
Pilgrims in Ihram pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Photo: @AlharamainSA/X

Riyadh: The total number of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques reached 52,823,962 during the month of Safar 1447 AH.

At the Grand Mosque in Makkah, 21,421,118 worshippers were recorded, including 51,104 at Hijr Ismail (Al-Hateem) and 7,537,002 performing Umrah, the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque reported.

The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah received 20,621,745 visitors, with 1,188,386 praying in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa and 2,004,608 offering greetings to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his two Companions.

MS Teachers

The authority said it uses sensor-based systems at the main entrances to monitor crowd flow and support operational management in cooperation with relevant bodies.

Since the start of the current Umrah season on 15 Dhul-Hijjah corresponding to June 21, more than 1.2 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2025 9:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button