Over 52 million worshippers visit Two Holy Mosques in Safar 1447

Riyadh: The total number of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques reached 52,823,962 during the month of Safar 1447 AH.

At the Grand Mosque in Makkah, 21,421,118 worshippers were recorded, including 51,104 at Hijr Ismail (Al-Hateem) and 7,537,002 performing Umrah, the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque reported.

Also Read Passenger attempts to open Saudia flight door after landing in London

The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah received 20,621,745 visitors, with 1,188,386 praying in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa and 2,004,608 offering greetings to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his two Companions.

أكثر من 52 مليون زائر للحرمين الشريفين خلال شهر صفر 1447هـ#المسجد_الحرام#المسجد_النبوي pic.twitter.com/IXTLki7iEa — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) August 30, 2025

The authority said it uses sensor-based systems at the main entrances to monitor crowd flow and support operational management in cooperation with relevant bodies.

Since the start of the current Umrah season on 15 Dhul-Hijjah corresponding to June 21, more than 1.2 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia.