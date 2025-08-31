Passenger attempts to open Saudia flight door after landing in London

Authorities working in coordination with Saudi Arabian Airlines and the relevant British authorities to review the details of the incident.

A Saudia airline aeroplane flying above the clouds during sunset, featuring a white fuselage with green and blue stripes, a green tail with a palm tree and two swords logo, and Arabic and English text on the side.
Riyadh: A passenger on a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight was restrained by crew at London Heathrow Airport after attempting to open the door moments after landing.

The incident took place on Thursday, August 28, aboard flight SV119, which had travelled from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Heathrow.

In a statement on X, the National Transport Safety Centre (NTSC) said that the individual — believed to be suffering from a medical condition — tried to move the door handle while the aircraft was taxiing to its stand.

Cabin crew acted swiftly to contain the situation, restraining the passenger away from the door and ensuring the safety of all travellers. No passengers or crew were harmed.

The NTSC said it is working in coordination with Saudi Arabian Airlines and the relevant British authorities to review the details of the incident and examine its circumstances.

