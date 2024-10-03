Over 55000 sellers from Telangana to power Amazon festive sale

Hyderabad: Amazon India is gearing up for the festive season with major initiatives to boost sales, announcing special offers and reductions in selling fees to help sellers capitalize on the anticipated surge in consumer demand. As part of this push, more than 55,000 sellers from Telangana are preparing to list and showcase their products on Amazon.in.

The e-commerce giant has introduced a 3% to 12% reduction in selling fees across key categories such as groceries, fashion, and electronics. These moves are aimed at helping sellers improve their earnings while offering more competitive prices to customers.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director of Sales at Amazon India, highlighted that small and medium businesses in Telangana are well-positioned to take advantage of the increased traffic and consumer spending during the festive season.

In addition, Amazon is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to assist sellers in maximizing their performance during the busy shopping period. These technologies will help optimize product listings, improve visibility, and enhance the overall shopping experience, ensuring that both sellers and customers benefit during this crucial time for e-commerce.

With support from Amazon’s fee reductions and advanced technology, these sellers are expected to see a boost in their sales and reach new customers nationwide. The festive season provides a critical opportunity for local businesses to expand their online presence and maximize revenue through e-commerce.