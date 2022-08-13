Over 6.4 million illegal foreigners arrested in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrested a total of 6,419,163 violators of residency, labour, and border security laws from 2017-2022, local media reported.

The joint field campaigns carried out by various security authorities throughout the Kingdom resulted in the arrest of violators of the law.

Since the campaign began on November 15, 2017—the arrested persons include 4,700,000 violators of the residency laws while 823,715 were arrested for the violation of labor laws. Violators of the border security laws reached 895,448.

According to Arabic daily Okaz, overall, 2.1 million undocumented people have been deported from Saudi Arabia since the campaign began five years ago.

The Kingdom arrested 14,837 violators of residency, labour, and border security laws across the Kingdom between August 6 to 12.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.