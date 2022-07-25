Saudi: SAR 10,000, 5-yr recruitment ban for employing illegal workers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the imposition of a fine of Saudi Riyal 10,000 and a five-year ban on anyone who allows employees to work for others or for workers’ own personal benefit or employs illegal expatriate workers.

The Saudi Public Prosecution has warned of several penalties against commercial establishments that employ expatriate workers residing in the Kingdom illegally, as well as publishing the names of offending companies in local media at their own expense.

The Public Prosecution stated that the penalties also include imprisonment for up to one year for the managing director of the firm, noting that he will be deported from Saudi Arabia if he is an expatriate.

The Public Prosecution also called on everyone to report violators of the residency, work and border security regulations in case they detect any such cases by calling over the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 in the rest of the regions across the Kingdom.