Over 800 quintals of PDS rice seized in Sircilla; cases booked

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Civil Supplies Department found serious irregularities in a surprise raid at a rice mill unit in Rajanna Sircilla district.

On April 12, acting upon the credible information, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials of Karimnagar inspected Hari Hara Industries, Hanmakkapalli village of Vemulawada Mandal at around 10:30 am.

V&E officials discovered 514 quintals of PDS rice worth around Rs 21.58 lakh that had been illegally acquired. Additionally, approximately 290 quintals of rejected Custom Milled Rice (CMR), related to Mahabala Industries, Samudralingapur, were found cleaned and stored at the place.

As per the Civil Supplies Department officials, the PDS rice and rejected CMR were being stockpiled for resale at a high price in contravention of rules. Further legal action has been taken by the Civil Supplies department in this case, and criminal cases have been filed against the concerned people.

The Civil Supplies Department is conducting further inquiries in this matter.