Fire at Nampally’s Red Hills residential building; 23 residents rescued safely

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred in a residential building in the Red Hills area of Nampally on Monday, April 19, causing alarm among residents and was later brought under control by the firefighters.

The fire broke out on the third floor, and smoke billowed inside the building, alerting residents to contact the authorities.

The fire service team rushed to the scene, put out the fire, and rescued all 23 residents. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire broke out in the indoor unit of the air conditioner. However, there was no one present in the room at the time of the incident. Residents were immediately notified and brought down from the building, and the fire was contained by the quick response of our team,” Hyderabad District Fire Officer T Venkanna told Siasat.com.

This is the second fire incident that has taken place in the same locality within the last few days. On April 9, a fire broke out at a residence in the Red Hills locality, which was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit.

It resulted in damage worth approximately Rs 9 lakh, while there were no casualties in the incident.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fire in Red Hills house causes Rs 9 lakh loss

Meanwhile, a separate fire incident was also reported at an IAS coaching centre in Narayanaguda. The blaze broke out at Dhruva Elite IAS Academy, reportedly on the third floor, where classrooms and the reception are located.

Fire personnel from Musheerabad reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and rescued a watchman who was stranded in the penthouse. No casualties were reported.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fire in Red Hills house causes Rs 9 lakh loss

With temperatures rising across Hyderabad, such incidents tend to increase during the summer months. Higher electricity usage, overloading of circuits, and heat-induced wear and tear in wiring systems often contribute to short circuits and fire outbreaks.

“We have been conducting awareness drives to caution Hyderabad residents about the risks of using electrical appliances without proper maintenance. With summer setting in and precautions often overlooked, such incidents tend to occur,” said Venkanna, urging residents and commercial establishments to carry out regular electrical checks and follow fire safety measures to prevent mishaps.