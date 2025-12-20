Over 8,000 candidates write home guard test in Sambalpur airstrip

Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur’s airstrip in Odisha was converted into an exam centre, where more than 8,000 candidates appeared to compete for a limited 187 Home Guard posts on December 16.

The Aerial footage of the scene of several thousand candidates, some of them reportedly with MBA and MCA degrees, went viral on social media.

According to the administration, the overwhelming number of candidates made it difficult to conduct tests in different exam centres across the state.

Keeping in view the large number of candidates, the Sambalpur district police converted the Sambalpur airstrip into an examination centre to ensure smooth conduct of the tests. The candidates were seated under the open sky on the runway, while authorities deployed multiple drones and police personnel to monitor the exam.

“To conduct a smooth recruitment, the police deployed additional force along with drones for aerial monitoring of the venue and to ensure discipline,” said a senior official.

The Home Guards in Odisha receive a daily allowance of Rs 639, an official said.

TMC slams BJP

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress took to X, criticising the BJP-led government over the state’s employment issue. They said, “This is not a movie scene. This is BJP-ruled Odisha. Where more than 8,000 aspirants, including MBA & MCA graduates, were lining up for just 187 Home Guard vacancies.

“This is the brutal reality of @BJP4India’s so-called double engine governance. Degrees in hand. Jobs nowhere. Unemployment isn’t an accident; it’s the BJP’s achievement.”

While the candidates reported for the examination at 6 am, they were provided with question papers at 9 am, an official said.

The written test comprised a 20-mark paragraph writing exercise and a 30-mark general knowledge test, which lasted an hour, they said.

Odisha BJP is yet to respond to the TMC’s criticism.

(With inputs from PTI)